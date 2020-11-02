How to watch this week’s Festival of Books events with Kurt Andersen, Emily Bernard and Frank Wilderson

Welcome to the third week of the 25th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas!

This week’s lineup includes conversations with bestselling author and public radio host Kurt Andersen, Emmy-winning journalist Jean Guerrero, author Emily Bernard and more.

All events are free. Due to the pandemic, this year’s celebration of the written word is virtual. For 25 days, writers, poets, artists, storytellers and bookstore exhibitors are featured in 25 panels and readings — all viewable from the comfort of your home.

Here’s what’s happening this week and how to tune in:

The lineup

Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.: Three insightful chroniclers of the state of the American political scene will discuss economics, nationalism, racism, the two-party system, where America is now and where it is going on the eve of a presidential election. Kurt Andersen, bestselling author and award-winning public radio host; Jean Guerrero, Emmy-winning KPBS investigative border reporter and New York Times contributor; and Stuart Stevens, GOP strategist and Lincoln Project senior advisor, talk to Times Editorial Page editor Sewell Chan.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.: L.A. Times-Christopher Isherwood Prize winner Emily Bernard, acclaimed cultural critic Morgan Jerkins and 2020 National Book Award longlist finalist Frank Wilderson join Times columnist Sandy Banks for a conversation about the Black experience, tackling race, family and society and shining a light on our broken world.

Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.: Novelist Elissa Sussman corrals authors Jasmine Guillory, Casey McQuiston and Rebekah Weatherspoon for a discussion of their modern romance novels. Filled with witty heroines and heroes, their warmhearted stories wield a feminist edge.

Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.: BFA students from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance will perform debut pieces as well as masterworks by world-renowned choreographers. Prior to the performance, USC Kaufman faculty members will discuss the historical context of the featured dance styles and the urgency of teaching, learning and performing them today.

How to watch

Register ahead of time for each event at latimes.com/festivalofbooks . You’ll receive an email reminder 48 hours in advance with a link to watch the event.

For more details and information, go to latimes.com/festivalofbooks . Follow the festival on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . Questions can be submitted during registration.

Previously

In case you missed last week’s events, festival book talks are available for viewing on YouTube. National Book Award finalist Marlon James joined UCLA Afrofuturism professor Tananarive Due to discuss James’ latest science-fiction novel “Black Leopard, Red Wolf.” Writer Jade Chang moderated a panel with Kevin Kwan, “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Sex and Vanity” author, and “The Royal We” coauthors Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan. Maria Hinojosa, Emmy Award-winning journalist, NPR’s “Latino USA” anchor and author of “Once I Was You,” chatted with acclaimed novelist Laila Lalami and Times Column One editor Steve Padilla. Other guests included Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen and actress Natalie Portman.