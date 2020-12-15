Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo at the L.A. Times Book Club

The Los Angeles Times hosts two authors of acclaimed new books about the day-to-day lives of immigrants living in the shadows.

Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, author of “The Undocumented Americans,” and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, author of “Children of the Land,” in conversation with Times editor Steve Padilla.

The Los Angeles Times Book Club event was livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Cornejo Villavicencio was one of the first DACA recipients to graduate from Harvard and was a National Book Award finalist this year. In “The Undocumented Americans,” she shares the stories of immigrants in several U.S. cities, including workers recruited after 9-11 to help with the Ground Zero cleanup.

Castillo, a poet and college professor, was 5 when his family brought him across the border from Mexico. His memoir recounts a life of displacement, fear and hiding in plain sight while growing up in Northern California.

“We were always moving,” he writes. “I wanted to stay still just once.”