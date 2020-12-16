Bestsellers List Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

5. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

6. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

9. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

10. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

5. Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle: $50) An autobiography from the singer-songwriter, actress and country music legend.

6. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

8. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage. (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

10. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz (Crown: $28) A historical account of the corruption, scandal and investigation of Nixon’s first vice president.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

5. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

6. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

7. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $18)

8. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)

9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

2. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

5. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

10. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $26)

