Bestsellers List for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) In the 1930s a woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the Texas Dust Bowl.
2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
7. The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.
8. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule (Del Rey: $29) The latest entry in the author’s novelizations of the science fiction franchise.
9. The Survivors by Jane Harper (Flatiron: $29) The discovery of a body on a beach leads to a darker mystery from the past.
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.
2. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain and offers tips to maintain mental acuity.
3. Mike Nichols: A Life by Mark Harris (Penguin: $35) A biography of the Oscar-winning director, from his Jewish childhood in 1930s Germany to a storied career in Hollywood.
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
7. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.
8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A masterclass for writers that uses Russian short stories.
9. Just as I Am by Cicely Tyson (Harper: $29) A frank and revealing autobiography from the iconic actor.
10. Humor, Seriously by Jennifer Aaker, Naomi Bagdonas (Currency: $28) A guide to using humor as a tool in business and life.
Paperback fiction
1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
4. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)
5. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)
6. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
8. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
5. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan: $10)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
9. Blowout by Rachel Maddow (Crown : $20)
10. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.