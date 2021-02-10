Bestsellers List for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) In the 1930s a woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the Texas Dust Bowl.

2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

7. The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.

8. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule (Del Rey: $29) The latest entry in the author’s novelizations of the science fiction franchise.

9. The Survivors by Jane Harper (Flatiron: $29) The discovery of a body on a beach leads to a darker mystery from the past.

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

2. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain and offers tips to maintain mental acuity.

3. Mike Nichols: A Life by Mark Harris (Penguin: $35) A biography of the Oscar-winning director, from his Jewish childhood in 1930s Germany to a storied career in Hollywood.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

7. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A masterclass for writers that uses Russian short stories.

9. Just as I Am by Cicely Tyson (Harper: $29) A frank and revealing autobiography from the iconic actor.

10. Humor, Seriously by Jennifer Aaker, Naomi Bagdonas (Currency: $28) A guide to using humor as a tool in business and life.

Paperback fiction

1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

4. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)

5. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

6. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

8. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan: $10)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

9. Blowout by Rachel Maddow (Crown : $20)

10. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)