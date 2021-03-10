Bestsellers List Sun., March 14, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

2. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

5. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

9. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

10. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker (Holt: $28) A small-town crime drama revolving around a 13-year-old girl.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Knopf: $27) The philanthropist offers his perspective on global warming.

2. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.

3. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee (One World: $28) A review of the negative impact of racism on the U.S. economy.

6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

8. Beyond Order by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio: $29) A guide to bringing order from the chaos of life, a sequel to “12 Rules for Life.”

9. Professional Troublemaker by Luvvie Ajayi Jones (Penguin Life: $26) A manual for overcoming fear from the author of “I’m Judging You.”

10. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

3. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)

4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper : $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $17)

7. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

8. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

9. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

10. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

3. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

6. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. All About Love by Bell Hooks (Morrow: $16)

9. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

10. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

