Bestsellers List Sunday, April 18

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at the Biden inauguration.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

3. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories that highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

Advertisement

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

7. Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco: $28) A couple’s 20-year marriage is tested when past lies surface.

8. The Consequences of Fear by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) A Maisie Dobbs murder mystery set in 1941 London.

Advertisement

9. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

10. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

Advertisement

3. Vibrant by Stacie Stephenson (BenBella: $30) A practical guide to improving health from the lifestyle doctor.

4. Philip Roth by Blake Bailey (Norton: $40) A definitive biography of the American author.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

Advertisement

7. Beautiful Things by Hunter Biden (Gallery: $28) A memoir from President Biden’s younger son.

8. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

9. Broken by Jenny Lawson (Holt: $28) The author explores depression, mental illness and other challenges in her life with wit and insight.

10. Think Again by Adam Grant (Viking: $28) The psychologist explores the importance of rethinking beliefs in a complex world.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

4. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

Advertisement

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

7. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

Advertisement

9. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin: $17)

10. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper : $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

Advertisement

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

5. Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster: $17)

6. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

Advertisement

7. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

8. Be Here Now by Ram Dass (Harmony: $17)

9. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

10. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)