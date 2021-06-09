Bestsellers List Sunday, June 13
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
2. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.
3. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) The conclusion of the author’s Southern California trilogy that includes “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
4. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.
5. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.
7. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria: $27) The only Black employee at a publisher starts to get threats after another Black woman is hired.
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
10. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. After the Fall by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $28) The former advisor to President Obama discusses the role Americans play in today’s world.
3. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.
4. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.
5. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.
6. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown: $32) The authors document a flaw found in many aspects of human judgment.
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.
8. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard (Knopf: $29) A forestry professor tells of her groundbreaking research on the social life of trees.
9. How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith (Little, Brown: $29) The Atlantic writer and poet reckons with the history of slavery in the U.S.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
7. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)
8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
4. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
7. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)
8. How to Connect by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
9. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)
10. Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster: $17)
