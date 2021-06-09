Bestsellers List Sunday, June 13

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

2. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.

3. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) The conclusion of the author’s Southern California trilogy that includes “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

4. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

5. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

7. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria: $27) The only Black employee at a publisher starts to get threats after another Black woman is hired.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

10. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. After the Fall by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $28) The former advisor to President Obama discusses the role Americans play in today’s world.

3. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

4. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

5. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

6. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown: $32) The authors document a flaw found in many aspects of human judgment.

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

8. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard (Knopf: $29) A forestry professor tells of her groundbreaking research on the social life of trees.

9. How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith (Little, Brown: $29) The Atlantic writer and poet reckons with the history of slavery in the U.S.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

7. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)

8. How to Connect by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

9. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

10. Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster: $17)

