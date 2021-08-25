Bestsellers List Sunday, August 29
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) A mystery set in Mexico City of the 1970s from the author of “Mexican Gothic.”
4. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $26) Five young women who survived horrifying attacks meet with a therapist, until they are targeted once again.
5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.
6. Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco: $28) A collection of stories of the Cambodian immigrant community, published posthumously.
7. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.
9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
10. Billy Summers by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) A skilled hit man wants to retire but must first complete one last job.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. All In by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers (Knopf: $30) An autobiography from the tennis superstar who became an activist for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.
3. The Reckoning by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s: $29) An examination of the trauma of racism in the U.S. by the niece of former President Donald Trump.
4. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. Giannis by Mirin Fader (Hachette: $30) The rise of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
8. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.
9. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin: $30) The authors of “A Very Stable Genius” provide an inside look at the catastrophic final year of the Trump presidency.
10. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
9. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
6. Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (Grove: $17)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery: $17)
9. Always Crashing in the Same Car by Matthew Specktor (Tin House: $18)
10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
