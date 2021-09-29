Bestsellers List Sunday, October 3

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

2. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9 year old and searches for life in the cosmos.

3. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

5. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

6. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $29) A mystery surrounding a dysfunctional family from the author of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

7. The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki (Viking: $30) Following the death of his father, a boy begins hearing voices and his mother becomes a hoarder.

8. Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune (Tor: $27) At his own funeral a man realizes he’s dead but not quite ready to cross over.

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

10. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper: $29) A descendant of slaves is caught between her life in a Northern city and her family still living in the deep South.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.

2. Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette: $29) A memoir from TV’s Mistress of the Dark.

3. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $30) The Vanderbilt heir collaborates with the historian/novelist to profile his family’s dynasty.

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper (Ten Speed: $17) A light-hearted illustrated guide to the macabre side of the English countryside.

7. Misfits by Michaela Coel (Holt : $20) The creator and star of HBO’s “I May Destroy You” offers a guide to not fitting in.

8. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $27) The author explores the science of human-wildlife conflict.

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

10. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)