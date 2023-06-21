Bestsellers List Sunday, June 25

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.

3. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

7. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

8. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) The story of a child sent to England to escape 1938 Nazi-occupied Austria is intertwined with the 2019 story of a refugee from El Salvador separated from her parents.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

5. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.

6. 1964 by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $75) Paul McCartney’s 1964 photographs documenting the height of Beatlemania from an inside perspective.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

10. The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster: $26) The journalist tells the remarkable story of his 109-year-old neighbor.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

7. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $17)

8. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga: $17)

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab (Tor: $20)

10. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

3. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

4. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $20)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

10. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)

