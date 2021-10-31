Bestsellers List Sunday, October 31

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

3. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of State, setting off a political thriller from the former presidential nominee.

4. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.

5. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

7. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

8. The Judge’s List by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) The daughter of a man murdered when she was a child suspects a judge of being a serial killer.

9. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”

10. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.

2. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

3. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to raise the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

6. The Boys by Ron Howard, Clint Howard (Morrow: $29) A showbiz memoir from the brothers who grew up in Hollywood.

7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $28) The actor reflects on the human relationship with nature.

8. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $27) The third book from the founder of Homeboy Industries explores the power of tenderness.

9. Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet by Thich Nhat Hanh (HarperOne: $28) The Buddhist monk raises the alarm about the environment and encourages development of the power to foster change.

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

8. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $17)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

10. Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

5. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)

8. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

9. You Are Here (For Now) by Adam J. Kurtz (TarcherPerigee: $16)

10. Tools and Weapons by Brad Smith, Carol Ann Browne (Penguin: $18)