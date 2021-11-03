Bestsellers List Sunday, November 7

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of State, setting off a political thriller from the former presidential nominee.

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

3. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

4. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

5. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.

6. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.

7. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

8. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.

9. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $40) A deluxe edition of the science fiction epic.

10. Better Off Dead by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) Jack Reacher stumbles on a wreck in the middle of a desert, launching a mystery.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to raise the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.

2. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

3. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.

4. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

5. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

6. Renegades by Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Crown: $50) The former president and the rock star share personal stories and photos from their lives.

7. The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery: $35) The food blogger’s first cookbook shares recipes and stories.

8. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.

9. Cooking at Home by David Chang, Priya Krishna (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook explores cooking without recipes and with a microwave.

10. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $28) The actor reflects on the human relationship with nature.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

7. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $10)

8. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

6. Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster: $17)

7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

8. Come as You Are by Emily Nagoski (Simon & Schuster: $18)

9. Read This to Get Smarter by Blair Imani (Ten Speed: $17)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)