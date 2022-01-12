Bestsellers List Sunday, January 16
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
4. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
5. Silverview by John le Carr´é (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.
6. Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) An eclectic group of friends endures the pandemic lockdown in an isolated rural home.
7. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime. From the author of “The Underground Railroad.”
8. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.
9. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
10. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $27) A Chinese immigrant may lose custody of her daughter because of a single mistake.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
3. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
4. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $26) The model-actress explores beauty and feminism.
5. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
6. Baking With Dorie by Dorie Greenspan (Harvest: $35) A cookbook that showcases sweet and salty with simple recipes from the award-winning baker.
7. There Is Nothing for You Here by Fiona Hill (Mariner: $30) The foreign policy expert who testified at former President Trump’s first impeachment warns of economic decline in the U.S.
8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
9. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.
10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
8. The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $16)
9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
2. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
7. Crescenta Valley’s Dirty Laundry by Gary Keyes, Mike Lawler (America Through Time: $24)
8. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
9. The Human Cosmos by Jo Marchant (Dutton: $18)
10. South and West by Joan Didion (Vintage: $15)
