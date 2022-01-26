Bestsellers List Sunday, January 30
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
3. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
5. A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker (Forge: $28) In this thriller set in Laguna Beach, 1968, a teenager’s older sister goes missing.
6. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
7. Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho (Viking: $26) An exploration of female friendship through the story of two lifelong friends.
8. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.
10. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $25) A teenager preparing to shut down an inherited bookstore meets a talking cat who convinces him to keep the shop open.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.
4. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
5. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
6. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
9. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.
10. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
4. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)
5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
10. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
2. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)
6. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
8. Buy Yourself the F— Lilies by Tara Schuster (Dial: $18)
9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.