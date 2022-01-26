Bestsellers List Sunday, January 30

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

3. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

5. A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker (Forge: $28) In this thriller set in Laguna Beach, 1968, a teenager’s older sister goes missing.

6. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

7. Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho (Viking: $26) An exploration of female friendship through the story of two lifelong friends.

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.

10. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $25) A teenager preparing to shut down an inherited bookstore meets a talking cat who convinces him to keep the shop open.

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.

4. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.

5. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.

6. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

9. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

10. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

4. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

10. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

2. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)

6. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

8. Buy Yourself the F— Lilies by Tara Schuster (Dial: $18)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)