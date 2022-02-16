Bestsellers List Sunday, February 20

Hardcover Fiction

1. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

2. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.

3. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.

4. The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide (Mulholland: $28) Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe is reimagined in present-day Los Angeles.

5. Love & Saffron by Kim Fay (Putnam: $24) The culinary writer-novelist tells the story of two women in the 1960s whose lives are connected by food.

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

7. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $27) A Chinese immigrant may lose custody of her daughter because of a single mistake.

8. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

9. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.

10. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

3. Foreverland by Heather Havrilesky (Ecco: $28) The advice columnist dissects her own marriage.

4. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. Stolen Focus by Johann Hari (Crown: $28) The journalist’s self-help guide to staying focused on tasks.

8. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

9. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.

10. The Voltage Effect by John A. List (Currency: $28) The economist explores what makes big ideas big.

Paperback fiction

1. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover (Montlake: $16)

4. Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin (Europa: $17)

5. The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House: $17)

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)

8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)

9. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

10. The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson (Orbit: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

6. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)

7. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

8. Easy Street by Maggie Rowe (Counterpoint: $17)

9. 50 Hikes in Orange County by Karin Klein (Countryman: $20)

10. Miracle Country by Kendra Atleework (Algonquin: $17)

