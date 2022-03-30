Bestsellers List Sunday, April 3
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
2. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (FSG: $26) A bird born to a bear has a crush on a fish in this modern fable.
3. A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) British pilot Maisie Dobbs lands in a mystery, in the latest installment of the World War II series.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
5. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death, a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.
6. Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James (Riverhead: $30) A sequel to the fantasy “Black Leopard, Red Wolf.”
7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
9. The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka (Knopf: $23) A crack on the bottom of a pool disrupts the lives of a diverse group of dedicated swimmers.
10. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
3. In Love by Amy Bloom (Random House: $27) The author chronicles her husband’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and his decision to end his life.
4. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
5. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
6. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
7. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
8. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
10. CEO Excellence by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra (Scribner: $30) The management consultants explore six case studies of effective corporate leadership.
Paperback fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
3. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
6. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
8. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
10. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Maus II by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
10. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
