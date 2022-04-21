Bestsellers List Sunday, April 24

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

3. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

4. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.

5. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

Advertisement

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.

8. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”

9. Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li (Tiny Reparations: $26) A team of young Asian Americans plans an elaborate heist to recover stolen art.

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.

3. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.

4. Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron (Little, Brown: $29) A memoir from the author, screenwriter and playwright.

5. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter: $30) A family-centric cookbook from the author of the “Half Baked Harvest” blog.

7. Corporate Rock Sucks by Jim Ruland (Hachette: $30) The story of SST Records, an alternative record label founded in Hermosa Beach.

8. Dilla Time by Dan Charnas (MCD: $30) A biography and musicology of James DeWitt Yancey (J Dilla).

9. From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $27) The sociologist reveals how to attain happiness as one ages.

10. Brighter by the Day by Robin Roberts (Grand Central: $24) The morning show anchor explores the power of positivity.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

5. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Vintage: $18)

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

8. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)

9. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Grand Central : $18)

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. Secret Stairs by Charles Fleming (Santa Monica: $17)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Body Work by Melissa Febos (Catapult: $17)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)