The best of the 2022 Festival of Books photo studio

Melissa Chadburn, author of the novel “A Tiny Upward Shove”

Imani Perry, author of “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry”

Danny Trejo, actor and author of “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood”

Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of “Velvet Was the Night”

Author Joy Williams, L.A. Times Book Prizes nominee in fiction for her book “Harrow.”

Tahereh Mafi and Ransom Riggs, author of the “Shatter Me” YA series and the creator of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” respectively, in the L.A. Times Festival of Books photo studio.

Gwenda Bond, author of “Not Your Average Hot Guy and the Date from Hell.”

The 27th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is back in person at the University of Southern California, April 23 and 24, with more than 550 authors, poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians. Here are some of the participants who stopped by the Los Angeles Times’ photo studio to be entertained, cajoled and photographed by Jay L. Clendenin.

Vera Ahiyya, author of “You Have a Voice,” in the L.A. Times Festival of Books photo studio at USC.

