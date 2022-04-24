Advertisement
Books

The best of the 2022 Festival of Books photo studio

Vera Ahiyya
Vera Ahiyya, author of “You Have a Voice,” in the L.A. Times Festival of Books photo studio at USC.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
The 27th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is back in person at the University of Southern California, April 23 and 24, with more than 550 authors, poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians. Here are some of the participants who stopped by the Los Angeles Times’ photo studio to be entertained, cajoled and photographed by Jay L. Clendenin.

Gwenda Bond
Gwenda Bond, author of “Not Your Average Hot Guy and the Date from Hell.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tahereh Mafi and Ransom Riggs
Tahereh Mafi and Ransom Riggs, author of the “Shatter Me” YA series and the creator of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” respectively, in the L.A. Times Festival of Books photo studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Carl Bernstein
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Author Joy Williams
Author Joy Williams, L.A. Times Book Prizes nominee in fiction for her book “Harrow.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jim Ruland
Jim Ruland, author of “Corporate Rock Sucks”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Poet Ra Malika Imhotep
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Daniel Jose Older
Daniel Jose Older, author of fantasy and young-adult fiction
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of “Velvet Was the Night”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Danny Trejo, actor and author of "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood"
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Imani Perry
Imani Perry, author of “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Writer Melissa Chadburn
Melissa Chadburn, author of the novel “A Tiny Upward Shove”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Books
Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

