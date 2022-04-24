The best of the 2022 Festival of Books photo studio

The 27th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is back in person at the University of Southern California, April 23 and 24, with more than 550 authors, poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians. Here are some of the participants who stopped by the Los Angeles Times’ photo studio to be entertained, cajoled and photographed by Jay L. Clendenin.
Gwenda Bond, author of “Not Your Average Hot Guy and the Date from Hell.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Tahereh Mafi and Ransom Riggs, author of the “Shatter Me” YA series and the creator of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” respectively, in the L.A. Times Festival of Books photo studio.
Carl Bernstein
Author Joy Williams, L.A. Times Book Prizes nominee in fiction for her book “Harrow.”
Jim Ruland, author of “Corporate Rock Sucks”
Poet Ra Malika Imhotep
Daniel Jose Older, author of fantasy and young-adult fiction
Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of “Velvet Was the Night”
Danny Trejo, actor and author of “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood”
Imani Perry, author of “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry”
Melissa Chadburn, author of the novel “A Tiny Upward Shove”
