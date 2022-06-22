Bestsellers List Sunday, June 26

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Twilight World by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $25) The filmmaker’s first novel tells the story of a Japanese soldier who continued to fight for 29 years after World War II ended.

2. Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone (MCD: $28) While accompanying her husband on a business trip, a woman is left alone to solve the mystery of his disappearance.

3. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved groom, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

4. Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A novel about present and past relationships from the author of “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.”

5. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

6. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A collection of legal-themed novellas.

7. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

8. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

10. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Rough Draft by Katy Tur (Atria/One: $28) A memoir from the MSNBC anchor, the daughter of two prominent Southern California TV journalists.

4. Get Out of My Head by M. Andrew McConnell (Matt Holt: $25) The tech CEO brings a guide to using stoic wisdom in the modern world.

5. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

6. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $30) The Los Angeles-based historian tells the story of rebels who launched the 1910 Mexican Revolution from inside the United States.

7. River of the Gods by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $33) The story of the contentious effort by two Englishmen, helped by an Indian guide, to locate the source of the Nile.

8. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please by Tom Segura (Grand Central: $29) Stories from the baby boomer stand-up comic.

9. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

10. Killing the Killers by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s: $30) The latest in the “Killing” series examines the war on terror.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

8. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

9. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

10. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

2. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

5. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

7. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

8. Under the Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer (Anchor: $19)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

10. The Confidence Men by Margalit Fox (Random House: $19)