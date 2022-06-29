Bestsellers List Sunday, July 3

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

2. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A collection of legal-themed novellas.

5. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

6. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo café gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

7. The Twilight World by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $25) The filmmaker’s first novel tells the story of a Japanese soldier who continued to fight for 29 years after the war’s end.

8. Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A novel about present and past relationships from the author of “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.”

9. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

10. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Rough Draft by Katy Tur (Atria/One: $28) A memoir from the MSNBC anchor, the daughter of two prominent Southern California TV journalists.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

6. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.

7. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.

8. The Power of One More by Ed Mylett (Wiley: $28) Life strategies from the self-help author of "#Maxout your Life.”

9. For You When I Am Gone by Steve Leder (Avery: $27) A guide to writing an ethical will, a document that includes meaningful stories and reflections on your past.

10. James Patterson by James Patterson by James Patterson (Little, Brown: $29) A memoir told through stories from the author’s life.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

7. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

8. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

9. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

10. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

3. Everything Now: by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

4. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

7. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)