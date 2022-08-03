Bestsellers List Sunday, August 7

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $29) Ten years after her college friend was killed, a woman learns that the man convicted of her murder may have been innocent.

4. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.

5. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

6. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.

8. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) The author of “Mexican Gothic” reimagines “The Island of Dr. Moreau” in a historical science fiction story set in 19th century Mexico.

9. Upgrade by Blake Crouch (Ballantine: $28) After a man’s body and his behavior start to change he learns his genome has been hacked.

10. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

3. Thank You for Your Servitude by Mark Leibovich (Penguin: $29) A look at prominent leaders of the Republican party who morphed from Donald Trump’s harshest critics into loyal supporters.

4. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. The Light We Give by Simran Jeet Singh (Riverhead: $28) An introduction to Sikh teachings and philosophy.

7. The Metaverse by Matthew Ball (Liveright: $30) An exploration of how the development of global, interconnected, 3-D virtual worlds could revolutionize everything.

8. Hollywood Ending by Ken Auletta (Penguin: $30) A biography that tracks the rise and fall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

9. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A light-hearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

10. The High Sierra by Kim Stanley Robinson (Little, Brown: $40) The science fiction author shares his love of the California mountain range.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

8. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

5. Fox and I by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau: $18)

6. Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

7. On Animals by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader: $18)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

9. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

