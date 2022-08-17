Bestsellers List Sunday, Aug. 21

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a thriller set in Venice.

5. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Advertisement

6. The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) The skin color of white Americans turns darker in this science fiction fable.

7. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.

8. Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins (Simon & Schuster: $28) A Japanese American internment camp during World War II is built next to a ranch owned by a California family beset with tragedy.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.

7. Shy by Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green (FSG: $35) A memoir, of sorts, from the Broadway composer, daughter of Richard Rodgers, as told to the former New York Times drama critic.

8. Thank You for Your Servitude by Mark Leibovich (Penguin: $29) A look at prominent leaders of the Republican Party who morphed from Donald Trump’s harshest critics into loyal supporters.

9. How to Tell a Story by Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers (Crown: $28) A guide to storytelling from the nonprofit organization the Moth.

10. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A light-hearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

4. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

7. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $18)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

9. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

9. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)

10. How to Focus by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

