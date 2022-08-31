Bestsellers List Sunday, September 4

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.

3. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.

4. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

Advertisement

6. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.

7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $29) Ten years after her college friend was killed, a woman learns that the man convicted of her murder may have been innocent.

8. The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) The skin color of white Americans turns darker in this science fiction fable.

9. Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes (Knopf: $26) A professor’s course on “Culture and Civilization” inspires a student to reach deeper insights on the human condition.

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A lighthearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

6. Path Lit by Lightning by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster: $33) A biography of Jim Thorpe, the Native American who is considered one of the greatest American athletes.

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.

8. All Signs Point to Paris by Natasha Sizlo (Mariner: $29) In this personal memoir, a 40-something Los Angeles woman sees an astrologer who sends her to Paris to find her soul mate.

9. California Soul by Keith Corbin, Kevin Alexander (Random House: $29) Keith Corbin’s journey from an ex-con to a celebrated chef.

10. A Place in the World by Frances Mayes (Crown: $27) A collection of stories showing the meaning of home from the author of “Under the Tuscan Sun.”

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

9. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. How to Focus by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

6. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

7. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)

8. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)