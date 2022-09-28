Bestsellers List Sunday, October 2
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.
2. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $27) A new mystery for the Thursday Murder Club to solve.
4. Lessons by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) The post-World War II 20th century is revealed through the story of one man’s life.
5. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.
6. Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown: $29) An author begins to struggle in his career and his relationships.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.
9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
10. Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom: $29) The third entry in the “Locked Tomb” science fiction/fantasy series.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
2. The Divider by Peter Baker, Susan Glasser (Doubleday: $32) The veteran journalists provide a detailed account of Trump’s years as president.
3. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Henry Holt: $29) The astrophysicist examines challenges facing civilization from a scientific perspective.
4. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.
7. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
8. Profiles in Ignorance by Andy Borowitz (Avid Reader: $29) The humorist chronicles the dumbing-down of U.S. politicians since 1966.
9. The 6 Phase Meditation Method by Vishen Lakhiani (Rodale: $27) A self-help guide to a new technique for meditation.
10. Lady Justice by Dahlia Lithwick (Penguin: $29) The legal journalist profiles women lawyers who played decisive roles in a number of contentious issues.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
7. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)
8. The Best Short Stories 2022 by Valeria Luiselli (Ed.) (Anchor: $18)
9. Still Life by Sarah Winman (Putnam: $17)
10. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)
6. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)
7. The Pocket Pema Chödrön by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $9)
8. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
9. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
10. Oldest Los Angeles by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy: $21)
