Bestsellers List Sunday, December 11
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
5. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
7. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
9. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”
10. The Boys From Biloxi by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Two men who grew up friends in a Deep South resort community land on opposite sides of the law.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
2. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
5. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
7. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
8. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.
9. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian’s career in show business.
10. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)
8. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
10. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu (Tor: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
4. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $22)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
8. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
9. Hotel Splendide by Ludwig Bemelmans (Pushkin Press: $16)
10. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)
