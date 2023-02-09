Bestsellers List Sunday, February 12

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

5. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf: $30) A group of teenage friends in 1981 Los Angeles believe a serial killer is zeroing in on them.

6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

7. How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $28) A successful woman returns to Charleston to get her late parents’ home ready for sale.

8. The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz (Tor : $29) A woman working on a project to make an alien world fit for humans finds a city of inhabitants living in a volcano.

9. Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron: $30) A supernatural sequel to “Ninth House.”

10. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate-history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

6. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the actor-activist.

7. The Half Known Life by Pico Iyer (Riverhead: $26) The author’s global quest for heaven on Earth.

8. Heart to Heart by the Dalai Lama, Patrick McDonnell (HarperOne: $25) A conversation with the Dalai Lama about love and the future of the planet.

9. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

10. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

Paperback fiction

1. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

5. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $18)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $20)

8. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $18)

7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

10. Dilla Time by Dan Charnas (Picador: $20)