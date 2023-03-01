Bestsellers List Sunday, March 5
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”
6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $28) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington State aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.
7. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
8. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.
9. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.
2. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
5. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.
6. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.
9. The Power of Wonder by Monica C. Parker (TarcherPerigee: $28) A guide to using the experience of wonder to change one’s life.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A companion book to the animated version of Mackesy’s story.
Paperback fiction
1. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $18)
8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
10. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama by Bob Odenkirk (Random House : $19)
7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
10. The Beauty of What Remains by Steve Leder (Avery: $18)
