Bestsellers List Sunday, March 5

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $28) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington State aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.

7. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

8. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

9. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

2. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

5. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

6. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.

9. The Power of Wonder by Monica C. Parker (TarcherPerigee: $28) A guide to using the experience of wonder to change one’s life.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A companion book to the animated version of Mackesy’s story.

Paperback fiction

1. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)

4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $18)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama by Bob Odenkirk (Random House : $19)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

10. The Beauty of What Remains by Steve Leder (Avery: $18)