Bestsellers List Sunday, March 19
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury: $35) Four women work to save the world in this prequel to “The Priory of the Orange Tree.”
6. Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $30) A collection of short stories from the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
7. Every Man a King by Walter Mosley (Mulholland: $28) Joe King Oliver is asked to investigate on behalf of a white nationalist accused of espionage and murder in this sequel to “Down the River Unto the Sea.”
8. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (FSG: $28) A New Zealand environmental collective forms an uneasy alliance with an American billionaire doomsteader.
9. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.
10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer‘s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. The Greatness Mindset by Lewis Howes (Hay House : $27) A self-help guide to living your best life from the author of “The School of Greatness.”
5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
7. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.
8. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.
9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
10. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
5. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)
8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
9. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)
10. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
8. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)
9. Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins (Berrett-Koehler: $22)
10. We Don’t Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole (Liveright: $20)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.