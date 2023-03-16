Bestsellers List Sunday, March 19

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury: $35) Four women work to save the world in this prequel to “The Priory of the Orange Tree.”

6. Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $30) A collection of short stories from the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

7. Every Man a King by Walter Mosley (Mulholland: $28) Joe King Oliver is asked to investigate on behalf of a white nationalist accused of espionage and murder in this sequel to “Down the River Unto the Sea.”

8. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (FSG: $28) A New Zealand environmental collective forms an uneasy alliance with an American billionaire doomsteader.

9. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.

10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer‘s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

4. The Greatness Mindset by Lewis Howes (Hay House : $27) A self-help guide to living your best life from the author of “The School of Greatness.”

5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.

8. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

10. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)

5. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

9. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)

10. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

8. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

9. Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins (Berrett-Koehler: $22)

10. We Don’t Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole (Liveright: $20)