Bestsellers list Sunday, May 7
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune (Tor: $29) The life of a man living peacefully in treehouses with robots is disrupted.
6. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A cynical TV comedy writer who has given up on love falls for a pop star in a novel from the author of “Prep” and “Eligible.”
7. Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal (Pamela Dorman: $28) A novel set in the world of Minnesota restaurants.
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington State aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.
9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
10. This Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs (Little, Brown: $29) A one-hit wonder hopes for a comeback in a novel by a singer from the pop group the Bangles.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
4. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williams (Crown: $29) A memoir from the singer-songwriter.
5. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
6. I Swear by Katie Porter (Crown: $28) A political memoir from the Democratic member of Congress.
7. Monsters by Claire Dederer (Knopf: $28) The author explores the dilemma of art created by those with major legal, ethical or moral issues.
8. You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith (Atria: $28) A lyrical memoir from the poet.
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
10. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
3. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
4. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $20)
6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
10. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
6. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $19)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. How to Tell a Story by The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers (Crown: $18)
9. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
10. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $18)
