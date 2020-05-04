Andy Lack will exit NBC News; Cesar Conde will oversee division under reorganization

NBCUniversal announced a corporate reorganization Monday that includes the departure of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

Lack was planning to depart at the end of 2020, with NBC News President Noah Oppenheim stepping up as his successor. But instead, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell has chosen to put Cesar Conde — chairman of Telemundo and the company’s international business — in charge of a newly-formed NBC News Group.

The new division will put NBC News, MSNBC and financial news channel CNBC under the same roof. CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, who had reported to Shell, will now report to Conde. Oppenheim and MSNBC chief Phil Griffin will report to Conde as well.

The reorganization will also put all of the other television and streaming operations under Mark Lazarus,

chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Lazarus will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations, and affiliate relations.

Conde, 46, joined NBCUniversal in October 2013 as an executive vice president overseeing the company’s international and digital businesses, but he eventually segued into a role running Telemundo. Before coming to NBCUniversal, Conde was president of the rival Univision.

“Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading broadcast networks and news divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our news group into the future,” Shell said in a statement.

Both Conde and Lazarus will report to Shell. Lack will leave his position later this month.

The veteran producer and executive who ran NBC News in the 1990s rejoined the division in 2015 after it was rocked by the revelations that former “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams had misstated details about his reporting during the 2003 Iraq war.

Lack was able to oversee a transition for Williams to MSNBC while Lester Holt took over the evening news anchor chair. But the division has been roiled by controversy in recent years since former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer was fired over inappropriate behavior in the workplace in November 2017.

The division also suffered an embarrassing blow as it passed on Ronan Farrow’s reporting on the sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Network executives said Farrow was unable to meet NBC News standards for getting the story on the air and NBC News allowed him to take his work to the New Yorker. He shared in a Pulitzer Prize for his work.