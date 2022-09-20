Roseanne Barr finds a home on Fox News-owned streaming service

Roseanne Barr, whose career imploded over a racist tweet she posted in 2018, is getting a stand-up special on Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox News.

The company announced Tuesday that “A Rosanne Comedy Special” will stream on Fox Nation in the first quarter of 2023. It will be the disgraced comedian’s first standup special in 16 years.

Barr, once one of television’s biggest prime-time stars, has been persona non grata in show business since she was fired by ABC from the reboot of her eponymous sitcom. The show was renamed “The Connors” after her departure and remains on the ABC schedule.

The Disney-owned network cut ties with the star after she posted a racist tweet about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized for the comment, which she said she posted while under the influence of the prescription sleep aid Ambien.

But the controversy apparently did not disqualify her from getting a one-shot deal with Fox Nation, a direct-to-consumer streaming channel that caters to the conservative viewers who watch Fox News. The service, which airs provocative documentaries, feature films and unscripted series aimed at a red state audience, reportedly has more than 1 million subscribers.

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, described Barr as a “comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other.”

Fox News did not discuss Barr’s controversial past, but executives believe that Barr’s public apology gives them enough leeway to take a chance on putting a well-known name on its streaming service. Fox Nation is a commercial-free subscription service and is not vulnerable to advertiser boycotts that can come with presenting controversial figures.

Barr is the latest personality to find a home on Fox Nation after being canceled by a mainstream network. Sharon Osbourne, who was ousted from the CBS daytime chat-fest “The Talk” after an on-air outburst defending British TV host Piers Morgan’s inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle, has recently joined the service with an original show, “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.”

Fox Nation is the home of the Robertson family, stars of the once wildly popular reality series “Duck Dynasty.” The family cut ties with its original network A&E after it suspended their patriarch for equating gay people with hell-bound sinners in an interview with GQ.

Fox Nation also picked up the reality series “Cops,” which had been dropped by the Paramount Network amid the nationwide protests over policing sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

The service also has stars who have not been cancel culture casualties. Kevin Costner is the host and producer of an upcoming documentary series celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone Park.

