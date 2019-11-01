Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga team for film about Gucci family murder

Less than a year after her successful awards season run for “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga is diving back into the deep end of the movie industry.

Her next endeavor will be a film about the Gucci family directed by Ridley Scott, a representative for Scott confirmed to The Times Friday. The project will also tackle the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion empire founder Guccio Gucci, Deadline first reported.

The “Shallow” singer is set to star as Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, who served 18 years in prison — reduced from her original sentence of 29 — for plotting his murder, which occurred in 1995 on the staircase to his office. Nicknamed “the Black Widow,” Reggiani was released from prison in 2016.

Roberto Bentivegna is attached to adapt the screenplay based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden. The Gucci movie has yet to find a distributor.

Advertisement

Gaga’s turn as Reggiani will be a significant departure from her first film appearance as the loving, patient Ally opposite Bradley Cooper’s troubled Jackson Maine in “A Star Is Born,” which earned her both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for acting, as well as wins for original song. Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci were married for 12 years before he left her in 1985 for a younger woman.

Scott, who will also serve as a co-producer on the drama with his wife Giannina Scott, already has several other projects in the pipeline, including the latest big-screen Agatha Christie adaptation, “Death on the Nile,” starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh, which is set to hit theaters in 2020. He is also reportedly working on another “Alien” prequel, as well as a sequel to his 2000 hit “Gladiator.”

Gaga is currently busy performing multiple days a week as part of her Las Vegas residency, which began in January and runs until May 2020.