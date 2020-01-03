Newsletter: Five things to watch for at Sunday’s Golden Globes

The 77th Golden Globes Awards will be handed out Sunday. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. would very much like to remind you ahead of time that its members are not monsters. Nor are they sexist .

If you don’t care for the male-dominated slate of nominees the group has put forth, then you don’t have to watch the officially trademarked “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” on NBC and can instead go out and buy a ticket for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women” or stream “Hustlers” on demand or maybe go on a food crawl through San Gabriel Valley Chinese restaurants while fondly remembering Lulu Wang’s superbly crafted “The Farewell.”

My forecast for Sunday’s Golden Globes

If you do plan on watching the ceremony, I ran down a few things to look for, including some key races involving “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” a potential early coronation for “The Crown” and a chance for Awkwafina to make some history.

The biggest contest figures to be the duel in reaction-time speed between the network person manning the broadcast delay mute button and social media users waiting to roast Ricky Gervais for his off-color humor.

Robert De Niro clears the way for Al Pacino in “The Irishman.” (Netflix)

Will you be voting for ‘The Irishman’ for best picture?

Oscar balloting began Thursday and continues through Jan. 7. As critics and awards group voters have been celebrating Martin Scorsese’s monumental mob epic “The Irishman,” I thought it might be fun to put together a quiz to see if you’d vote for the Oscar frontrunner.

Do you think the Netflix movie has what it takes to win? Grab a loaf of bread, pour some red wine and take the quiz to find out.

Greta Gerwig outside of Orchard House, “Little Women” author Louisa May Alcott’s home in Concord, Mass. (Aram Boghosian / For The Times)

Greta Gerwig gives a ‘Little Women’ tour

I mentioned “Little Women” earlier in this newsletter, something of a custom here since I love Gerwig’s adaptation. And I’m not alone, as the film has, not surprisingly, become a commercial hit since opening on Christmas.

Times film writer Amy Kaufman traveled to Massachusetts to hang with Gerwig and her mini Bernedoodle, Wizard, and tour the sites that inspired the filmmaker’s interpretation of the Louisa May Alcott classic. It’s a great story, full of insight about Gerwig and her process and, as Amy noted in a Twitter thread, brimming with Christmas vibes. And, as I just hauled the tree out to the curb, I’m feeling a little wistful about the end of the season. Thankfully, the March family is always around to help me deal.

