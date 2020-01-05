Brad Pitt cracks a ‘Titanic’ joke in his Golden Globes speech. Read the transcript

Brad Pitt is just like the rest of us.

When accepting the Golden Globe for supporting actor in a movie on Sunday, Pitt thanked his “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” costar Leonardo DiCaprio — his “partner in crime, LDC” — and declared that he “would have shared the raft” with the “Titanic” actor.

The joke in reference to DiCaprio’s character’s fate in the 1997 film: Jack dies of hypothermia because he lets Rose have the sole spot on a floating wood panel, which allows her to survive after she promises to “never let go.” Many fans believe the piece of wood was large enough to hold them both.

Here’s the transcript of Pitt’s speech.

“Thank you to the eclectic and ever raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

You know, when I was starting out, these names that were just listed — [Al] Pacino, [Joe] Pesci, [Tom] Hanks, my de facto mentor from afar, Sir Tony Hopkins — wherever you are Tony, you know I love you — were like gods to me. And this is an honor in itself, and all my respect, sincerely.

I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino — the man, the myth, the legend — for this experience, for the film. One I’ll never forget. I thank you, my brother, I really appreciate it.

I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before ‘The Revenant,’ I used to watch, you know, year after year his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you and I thank you.

Still, I would have shared the raft.

There are so many people who I want to thank, who all gave their very best. I’m just going to squeeze it down to our producers, Shannon McIntosh, David Heyman. I want to thank Tom Rothman for his big balls taking on this film. I have some people I love who have been my friends for decades ...

I want to say hi to my folks because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks. I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it would just be awkward.

All right, thank you.

Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”