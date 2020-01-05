The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession” Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Billy Porter, “Pose”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
The 77th Golden Globes got political early as “Loudest Voice” winner Russell Crowe drew attention to the devastating bushfires in his homeland.
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Billy Porter arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Joey King arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
La Quan Smith and Winnie Harlow arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Portia de Rossi, left, and Ellen DeGeneres arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Naomi Watts arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Thomasin McKenzie arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA-JANUARY 05: Dakota Fanning arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA-JANUARY 05: Ana de Armas arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Host Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2020.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nominees Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach from “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew Scott, or the Hot Priest as he’s more popularly known, arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Lee Jeong-eun, left, Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho from “Parasite” arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Zombieland: Double Tap” and “The Politician” actress Zoey Deutch arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” actress Julia Butters arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Little Women” director Greta Gerwig arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“The Morning Show” actress Bel Powley hits the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. The younger Brosnans are this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Djibril Zonga and Ladj Ly, actor and director from “Les Misérables,” arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Suitcase-wielding executives holding the winners envelopes arrive on the red carpet next to multiple show host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew Scott of “Fleabag” arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Sofia Carson arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Lala Milan arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A.J. Gibson arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Bennett arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Morales arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Renee Bargh arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
TV personalitites Jennifer Lahmers and Billy Bush arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“The Morning Show” actress Zuri Hall arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Producer and actress Tiziana Rocca arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher and wife Dalia Ibelhauptaité arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Tv personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Hustlers” director/co-producer Lorene Scafaria arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Harriet” actor Joe Alwyn arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
“The Morning Show” actress Janina Gavankar arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Newly engaged ‘Fosse/Verdon’ power couple Michelle Williams and director Thomas Kail made their first official appearance together at Sunday’s Golden Globes.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
ORIGINAL SONG WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” “Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats” “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2" “Spirit,” “The Lion King” “Stand Up,” “Harriet”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Annette Bening, “The Report” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
ANIMATED FEATURE WINNER: “Missing Link” “Frozen 2” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “The Lion King” “Toy Story 4”
SCREENPLAY WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite” Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes” Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: “Parasite” “The Farewell” “Les Misérables” “Pain and Glory” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
Comedian Ricky Gervais went after everyone in his Golden Globes opening monologue, from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. to the state of cinema.
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
The intensely private Joaquin Phoenix opens up about his early reluctance to discuss the violence within ‘Joker.’
Lead actress in a musical/comedy Ana de Armas, “Knives Out” Awkwafina, “The Farewell” Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Lead actor in a comedy/musical Daniel Craig, “Knives Out” Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
DIRECTOR Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917" Todd Phillips, “Joker” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
ORIGINAL SCORE Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women” Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story” Thomas Newman, “1917” Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”