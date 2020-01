It’s almost party time: The 77th Golden Globes are happening Sunday, officially kicking off Hollywood’s televised awards season. Taking place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the three-hour telecast will air live from coast to coast on NBC at 5 p.m. Pacific time. Follow along for live updates and behind-the-scenes happenings from the team of LA Times journalists, inside and outside, the event.