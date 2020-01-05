Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ speech marks second year Korean is spoken at the Golden Globes

“Parasite” made history at the Golden Globes on Sunday as the first Korean movie ever to be named best foreign-language film. But director Bong Joon Ho is not the first winner to speak Korean at the event.

Last year actress Sandra Oh directly addressed her parents from the stage in Korean after winning the award for lead actress in a TV drama, telling them that she loved them. Oh, who was recognized for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in “Killing Eve,” also made history that night by becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. (She was previously recognized in the supporting TV actress category for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy.”)

This means the 2020 telecast of the Golden Globes marks the second time in two years that Korean was spoken onstage.

Bong, of course, gave most of his acceptance speech in Korean.

“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” said the Korean director through his translator as he accepted the award. “Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema.”