Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar for ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’

Is it possible to be one of the most famous people in the world and still somehow underrecognized? Apparently so, as Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for acting on Sunday night, picking up the statue for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” as Cliff Booth, stuntman, best friend, hired driver, handyman, dog lover, war hero and possible wife murderer.

Pitt previously won an Academy Award as producer on the best picture winner “Twelve Years a Slave.” Pitt has also been nominated as an actor for “Twelve Monkeys,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball” and as a producer for “Moneyball” and “The Big Short.”

Pitt had previously starred in Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds,” which examined the legacy of WWII. In “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood,” Tarantino looked at the transitional moment of Hollywood in the late 1960s. Pitt’s character of Cliff Booth is a stunt double and general aide-de-camp for an actor on the downslope of his career, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The two of them confront the end of an era in Hollywood, while grappling with what comes next.

For Pitt, the role utilized both his matinee idol good looks — a moment in which he removes his shirt is already indelible in the minds of many — as well as his knack for eccentric character roles. While Booth has his charms, living by his own cowboy code, there is an enigmatic darkness to the character which Pitt unflinchingly shades in.

As Pitt has made his way through awards season, picking up a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a BAFTA and many other prizes, he has delivered a series of charming, self-deprecating speeches that have nodded to the very public interest in his personal life. At the SAG Awards, he said of his “Once Upon a Time” role, “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Then at the Golden Globes, a backstage photo of Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was examined in such detail it became the Zapruder film of the 2020 awards season.

Pitt also appeared this year in James Gray’s emotional space epic “Ad Astra,” turning in an interior, taciturn performance that was in marked contrast to the easygoing ways of Cliff Booth.

In an interview with The Times’ Glenn Whipp, Pitt said of “Hollywood,” “We’re all just passing through, doing the best we can in these movies. But this one, I would say it’s one of the few times where the experience is as special and unique as the final film. Like our life is as important as the final product. For me, that’s, ‘We’re livin.’”

All the other nominees for supporting actor this year were previous Oscar winners, making the 56-year old Pitt an unlikely up-and-comer in the category up against Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes,” Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for “The Irishman” and Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”