Movies

Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and others celebrate ‘Parasite’s’ historic Oscar win

Celebs took to Twitter to celebrate Bong Joon Ho’s historic win for “Parasite,” the first foreign film to win best picture.
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
10:29 PM
Hollywood was stoked after “Parasite” took home the Oscar for best picture on Sunday.

Olivia Munn, Ava DuVernay, Andrew Yang, Sterling K. Brown and other famous folks showed the South Korean film and its director, Bong Joon Ho, some love on Twitter after “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

DuVernay was among the first celebs to express her excitement online. She posted a GIF on her Twitter with the caption: “MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars.”

Here’s a sampling of other reactions:

Movies
Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
