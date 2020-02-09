Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and others celebrate ‘Parasite’s’ historic Oscar win

Hollywood was stoked after “Parasite” took home the Oscar for best picture on Sunday.

Olivia Munn, Ava DuVernay, Andrew Yang, Sterling K. Brown and other famous folks showed the South Korean film and its director, Bong Joon Ho, some love on Twitter after “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

DuVernay was among the first celebs to express her excitement online. She posted a GIF on her Twitter with the caption: “MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars.”

Here’s a sampling of other reactions:

MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 10, 2020

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean 🇰🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

Wow I need to see Parasite. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 10, 2020

Language is a core expression of identity. Subtitles do not divide or disqualify - they’re gateways into incredible stories you might have otherwise never known.



Tonight I heard the language of my family on the Oscars stage. 🇰🇷 I can’t wait to hear many, many more... #Parasite pic.twitter.com/rqFdQwX4t4 — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 10, 2020

Very happy about Parasite. This has been my one #oscar tweet. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 10, 2020

That’s! What’s! Up! Dope Ass Film! Dope Ass CAST! Dope Ass Film Maker! #Parasite https://t.co/jHThHze6PX — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 10, 2020