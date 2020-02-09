Oscars 2020: Rain soaks the red carpet, but Hollywood stars still don their best

It was a wet and chilly red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, where Hollywood’s elite arrived for the 92nd Academy Awards. But Hollywood’s stars still donned their Oscar Sunday best.

Just after 1 p.m., a mild panic began to set in as a storm rolled in right as the carpet was opening.

A tent protected attendees from much of the deluge but not enough, with crews scrambling to stop up leaks and sweep collecting rainwater off the roof.

“We have a leak in the red carpet next to the stage,” one crew member barked into his walkie-talkie. “I repeat: There’s a leak in the tent.”

Advertisement

Soon, men wielding giant poles sprinted to the rescue, shoving water off the thin plastic cover and prompting the loudest cheers yet ahead of star arrivals.

About a tenth of an inch was forecast to fall over Los Angeles.

“We’re not expecting it to be particularly heavy,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s just coming at the wrong time.”

Advertisement

Happy #Oscars from the @latimes! A little chilly on the carpet this year, with rain in the forecast, but that’s not stopping anyone from stepping out in their Oscar-Sunday best!



Check out our #Oscars guide here ahead of the show: https://t.co/4HaPBT5kB0 pic.twitter.com/q8g28aMUjf — Christi Carras (@christicarras) February 9, 2020

The rain is getting chaotic... people are running around with poles and rakes to poke the ceiling of the #Oscars tent — to keep it from pooling with too much water 🌧 https://t.co/txJyEK2jre pic.twitter.com/d2EHbWXgm6 — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 9, 2020

Red carpet arrivals for the #Oscars have begun!



Billy Porter, Lilly Singh and Lily Aldridge were among the first to arrive: https://t.co/AaImMhZwDv pic.twitter.com/FcCCzPlvyF — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 9, 2020

Times staff writer Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.