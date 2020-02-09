Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Oscars 2020: Rain soaks the red carpet, but Hollywood stars still don their best

Rain didn’t dampen spirits on the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany Pineda
Christi Carras
Feb. 9, 2020
4:31 PM
It was a wet and chilly red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, where Hollywood’s elite arrived for the 92nd Academy Awards. But Hollywood’s stars still donned their Oscar Sunday best.

Just after 1 p.m., a mild panic began to set in as a storm rolled in right as the carpet was opening.

A tent protected attendees from much of the deluge but not enough, with crews scrambling to stop up leaks and sweep collecting rainwater off the roof.

“We have a leak in the red carpet next to the stage,” one crew member barked into his walkie-talkie. “I repeat: There’s a leak in the tent.”

Soon, men wielding giant poles sprinted to the rescue, shoving water off the thin plastic cover and prompting the loudest cheers yet ahead of star arrivals.

About a tenth of an inch was forecast to fall over Los Angeles.

“We’re not expecting it to be particularly heavy,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s just coming at the wrong time.”

Times staff writer Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
