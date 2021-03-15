The record for oldest Oscar nominee is now a three-way tie

With her Oscar nomination this morning, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” costume designer Ann Roth ties the record for oldest Academy Award nominee, at 89 years old.

The Tony-winning, Emmy-nominated designer has amassed hundreds of film, theater and TV credits in her nearly seven decade-long career. Now a five-time Oscar nominee, she took home the award in 1997 for her work on “The English Patient” and has also been in contention for her costumes in 2003’s “The Hours,” 2000’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and 1985’s “Places in the Heart.”

Roth ties the record with screenwriter James Ivory and the late Agnès Varda who were both 89 when they were nominated for Academy Awards in 2018. When Ivory took home the adapted screenplay prize for “Call Me by Your Name,” he became the oldest Oscar winner ever. Varda was nominated for the documentary feature “Faces Places” the same year. With her May birthday, only eight days before Ivory, Varda technically remains the oldest nominee.

On the acting side, the late Christopher Plummer remains the oldest ever acting nominee when he was nominated for a supporting role in 2018’s “All the Money in the World,” at 88.

Costume designer Ann Roth and Taylour Paige on the set of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” (David Lee/Netflix)

Roth’s additional credits include “Mamma Mia!,” “Working Girl,” “The World According to Garp,” “Dressed to Kill,” “9 to 5" and “Midnight Cowboy.” Up next, her work will appear on Universal’s adaptation of the Broadway smash “Wicked” and in the A24 drama “Humans,” from director Stephen Karam.

The winners of the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on April 25.