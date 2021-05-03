Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Will Smith keeps it real on Instagram: ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

Actor Will Smith wears a blue scarf and smiles
This January 2020 photo shows a snappier Will Smith than the guy in Smith’s recent Instagram post.
(Thibault Camus / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Will Smith has abandoned all special effects in a new picture posted to Instagram. Witness the Dad Bod, movie-star style.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall,” he said in the caption of his Sunday post. “I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” musician Questlove replied in the comments.

And the post was amazing, showing a flabby-bellied, bearded Smith — mustache too — wearing short shorts and an unzipped track jacket and gesturing as if he were singing an aria. The slide-on slippers were a classic final touch in the photo, which included an idyllic background of trees and water.

Fortunately for the 52-year-old actor, it doesn’t look as if he gained a full “COVID 19.” And folks who have real beer bellies and pandemic beards won’t feel threatened at all. But his friends and fans were having fun in the comments.

“yeah this the worst I’ve seen ... praying for you bro #buttandgut,” author and producer DeVon Franklin wrote.

Director Michael Bay had a proposition: “Well...let’s get the band back together?? Bad Boys Final chapter. You’ll get in shape I guarantee you!”

“We’re twins,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith’s frequent musical collaborator.

“Suicide Squad” actor Joel Kinnaman just laughed.

At least director Ava DuVernay was nice to poor, poor Will, as was former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Venezuelan actor Guillermo Garcia.

“I see no ‘worst’ here,” DuVernay posted.

“Enjoy the dad bod with pride!,” Garcia wrote. “Let’s end... the carbs discrimination.”

“Will, you poor baby, I’m crying for you,” Schwarzenegger said, “even though you’re still in better shape than 90% of America. Keep pumping!”

