How to watch Monday’s 2022 Golden Globe nominations — if you still want to

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will indeed host another installment of its annual Golden Globe Awards this year, with nominees set to be announced early Monday morning.

The oft-ridiculed HFPA has adopted a show-must-go-on attitude, even though the annual party-hard ceremony it hosts won’t be televised, has been boycotted by publicists, and has been cut off from a contingent of studios and streamers following a February investigation by the Los Angeles Times. That probe brought to light allegations of financial and ethical lapses and pointed out that none of the HFPA’s members — which numbered 87 at the time — were Black.

The group has since overhauled its bylaws and made sweeping reforms over the last eight months, it says, to address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. It has elected a new board, hired a chief diversity officer and admitted 21 new members in efforts to reengage with Hollywood.

The reforms, however, do not seem to include halting the early-morning nomination announcements.

Meanwhile, some insiders consider the upcoming ceremony to be part of “an asterisk year,” due to the boycotts and the fact that submissions were not required for awards consideration as they have been in the past.

“The HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories,” the HFPA has said, noting that it would still “recognize the best in film and television.”

With that, the show will indeed go on, beginning at 6 a.m. PT Monday, when the nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards will be announced at the Beverly Hilton. The announcement will be livestreamed at goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.

What the class of nominees will look like this year is anyone’s guess, as many potential nominees have been advised to decline their nods, should they be recognized.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to take place Jan. 9, the same day that the rival Critics Choice Assn. will televise its annual awards show on the CW network. The CCA, composed primarily of press-junket and regional TV entertainment reporters, will also reveal its slate of nominees Monday.