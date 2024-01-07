Golden Globes 2024: Where to watch the show and what to know about it

As the 2024 Golden Globe Awards approach, the embattled institution is attempting to bring its rebrand full circle.

After a 2021 L.A. Times investigation revealed that the awards’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., suffered from a lack of diversity and engaged in questionable ethical and financial practices, the group was dissolved and the show was acquired by billionaire Todd Boehly’s private equity firm and Penske Media, publisher of Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Now, following a sweeping remodel that focused on diversifying the voting group, expanding viewership and raking in profits, Globes organizers say the party is on.

What time is the show? How can I watch it?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards — the 2024 awards season’s kickoff event — will air Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and will stream on Paramount+, with different terms for different levels of subscriber. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers in the U.S. can see the show live and on demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only. The show will be broadcast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Viewers can also tune in early to the Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” pre-show, which will stream live from the red carpet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pacific on Variety.com, ETOnline.com, GoldenGlobes.com and YouTube.

Who is hosting?

The ceremony will be hosted by stand-up Jo Koy, who seems more inclined toward gentle fun than prior years’ emcees Ricky Gervais and Jerrod Carmichael, whose jokes dug a bit too deep for the awards’ liking.

“A lot of [Koy’s] comedy is family-based, so I don’t know that it’s going to be as mean-spirited as you’re hoping,” the telecast’s executive-producing showrunner Ricky Kirshner told The Times.

Koy has released five highly-rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, appeared in the Improv’s 60th anniversary Netflix special and recently concluded his Funny is Funny World Tour.

And he intends to deliver at what was long billed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.”

“As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that’s what this means to me,” the Filipino American actor told the Associated Press . Koy is the second Asian host in Globes history, after Sandra Oh hosted in 2019.

“This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park,” he said.

What’s nominated?

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees were announced last month, with “Barbie” and its nine nominations leading the pack. Its twin flame, “Oppenheimer,” is close behind with eight nominations. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” each earned seven nods.

In the TV categories, HBO’s “Succession” leads with nine nominations, followed by Hulu series “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building,” which each have five.

This year, the awards will also debut two new categories: cinematic and box-office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television.

Below are the projects that have been honored in the major categories, taken from the complete list of 2024 nominees .

Advertisement

Motion Picture – Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Television Series – Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last Of Us” (HBO | Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO | Max)

Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO | Max)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Who’s going to be there?

The show’s attendees will include myriad Hollywood stars whose every move will be captured by the 72 cameras dotting the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

“We’re really looking for this to feel like you’re at the party when you’re watching,” Glenn Weiss, who joins Kirshner as an executive producer and showrunner, told The Times.

With last year’s viewership (6.25 million viewers) dwarfed by viewership in pre-investigation years (19 million in 2019), a star-studded guest list and an immersive viewing experience just might be the party tricks the awards show needs.

Here is the complete list of presenters, the last of whom were announced Friday morning:

