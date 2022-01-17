Betty White would have turned 100 today. Here’s how you can watch her tribute movie

Betty White’s enduring legacy needs no introduction.

On what would have been her 100th birthday, her story will be properly honored on the big screen in “Betty White: A Celebration.”

Screening in theaters Monday, the film was previously titled “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.” After her death on Dec. 31, however, its directors repurposed the footage to provide one final look into her storied career.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” production duo Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement after White died.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. ... We will go forward with our plans to show the film ... in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Here’s everything to know about the documentary, including where you can find it, along with other ways to celebrate Betty’s 100th birthday.

What we know about the movie

The film will offer a backstage look at some of White’s most timeless moments from “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot in Cleveland” and more. It will also include quotes from her final interview and give fans a chance to understand what mattered to her most.

Many of White’s celebrity friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Morgan Freeman, are in the documentary. Reynolds, who co-starred with White in the 2009 movie “The Proposal” and jokingly called her his “ex-girlfriend” ever since, tweeted a moving tribute to the late icon after news of her death was announced.

“The world looks different now,” he wrote. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Where to watch in SoCal

The movie will screen today in 900 theaters across the country. It’s billed as a “special one-day-only” event, and so far there’s been no word on whether the movie will eventually make it to streaming services.

Here are a few theaters in and around Los Angeles that will screen the film today. (For showtimes and a full list of participating theaters nationwide, click here.)

L.A. Live 14 (Los Angeles)

AMC Century City 15 (L.A.)

Fine Arts Theatre (Beverly Hills)

AMC CityWalk 18 (Universal City)

AMC Burbank 16 (Burbank)

AMC Southbay Galleria 16 (Redondo Beach)

Cinemark 18 and XD (Los Angeles)

AMC Del Amo 18 (Torrance)

AMC Rolling Hills 20 (Torrance)

AMC Norwalk 20 (Norwalk)

Regal Long Beach Stadium 26 (Long Beach)

AMC Santa Anita 16 (Arcadia)

Regal Alhambra Renaissance 14 (Alhambra)

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14 (Monterey Park)

Other ways to celebrate Betty’s 100th birthday

If you would rather skip the theater, or are craving even more of the late Golden Girl after watching the film, there are plenty of options. The “Today” show will honor White’s birthday in a segment sometime between 7 and 9 a.m.

Samsung TV Plus will screen a 24-hour Betty White marathon that honors her game-show career, highlighting her appearances on shows such as “Match Game,” “Password,” “What’s My Line?” and more. Watch for free through the Samsung TV Plus app.

White’s favorite hot-dog place, Pink’s in Los Angeles, is teaming with Madame Tussauds Hollywood for a celebration at the wax museum. For a donation in any amount, guests can enjoy a free hot dog between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and take pictures with her wax figure. All proceeds will go to the L.A. Zoo as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, an online campaign encouraging fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue.

Pink’s Hot Dogs recently raised $3,000 in White’s honor by selling its Betty White Naked Dog. The family-owned business will present a check to the L.A. Zoo at a ceremony this morning.

Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.