Oscars 2022: How to watch the Academy Award nominations Tuesday

The Oscar nominations are indeed upon us.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday will announce the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. The big reveal, though somewhat subdued in this very bizarre awards season, will be livestreamed globally at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time.

“black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan will co-host the presentation, which can be viewed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the film academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook). It will also be carried on national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America” and ABC News Live.

Ross and Jordan will announce the 2022 nominees across all 23 Academy Award categories, including best picture and the various acting races.

Buzz around best picture has swirled around a few favorites, including Jane Campion’s noirish western “The Power of the Dog,” Kenneth Branagh’s charming memory play “Belfast” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic “King Richard.”

Nostalgic films such as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” are in the running too, as well as popular titles like Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle “Dune” and box-office busting Marvel flick “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which would be a surprise contender.

Other films in contention include disaster comedy “Don’t Look Up,” the noir “Nightmare Alley,” dramatized biopic “House of Gucci,” Lucille Ball drama “Being the Ricardos,” Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter,” Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” and Jonathan Larson musical “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and the non-English-language film “Drive My Car.”

The 94th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 but was postponed due to the Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.