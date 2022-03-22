That was quick: ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler invited to Oscars after all

Sunday night won’t be just any night for “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler.

After the rising movie star revealed over the weekend that she didn’t have a ticket to the Oscars, the film academy has invited Zegler to attend the ceremony as a presenter, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The academy did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays female lead María in the best picture-nominated musical adaptation, recently thanked fans for expressing “shock and outrage” that she did not receive an invitation to Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Typically, the academy allocates a certain number of Oscars tickets to each studio with a best-picture nominee. It’s then up to the studio to decide how to distribute those tickets. Disney, which distributed “West Side Story” via 20th Century Studios, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Times.

Because presenters and solo nominees are automatically invited to the show, Zegler is now poised to make her Oscars debut after all. According to the Hollywood Reporter, arrangements are being made for Zegler — who is in London shooting Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” — to be at Sunday’s ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

“My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do,” Zegler tweeted over the weekend.

“We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) ... and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process.”