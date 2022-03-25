This quiz will reveal how well you know your Oscar winners

Give your Oscar-watch party an extra hit of competition and see who can recognize all these prize winners along with the films that won them top honors. Bonus points and bragging rights go to those who also know the date and category. There are pithy little hints in the captions of the first slide, and the answers are on the second slide of each entry.

1 / 2 This actress’s film won five Oscars. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press) 2 / 2 Shirley MacLaine, April 10, 1984, won the lead actress Oscar for “Terms of Endearment.”

(Reed Saxon / AP)

1 / 2 Guess the leading man. (Larry Sharkey / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Burt Lancaster, April 17, 1961, won the lead actor Oscar for “Elmer Gantry.” (Larry Sharkey / Los Angeles Times



)

1 / 2 Historic smile (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Viola Davis won the supporting actress Oscar for “Fences” at the 89th Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

1 / 2 Directing and best picture Oscars (Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Guillermo del Toro, March 4, 2018, won the directing and best picture Oscars for “The Shape of Water.” (Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 A rare tie (Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Barbra Streisand, April 15, 1969, won the lead actress Oscar for “Funny Girl,” a rare tie with Katharine Hepburn (“The Lion in Winter”). (Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 A light at the academy (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Mahershala Ali, Feb. 26, 2017, won the supporting actor Oscar for “Moonlight.” (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 A roving director (Chris Pizzello / Getty Images) 2 / 2 Chloe Zhao, April 25, 2021, won the directing and best picture Oscars for “Nomadland.” (Chris Pizzello / Getty Images)

1 / 2 Won the original song Oscar (Associated Press) 2 / 2 Paul Williams, March 28, 1977, won the original song Oscar (shared with Barbra Streisand) for “Evergreen” in “A Star Is Born.” (Associated Press)

1 / 2 If Oscar could talk (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Regina King, Feb. 24, 2019, won the supporting actress Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 An Oscar is a nonviolent prize. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press) 2 / 2 Ben Kingsley, April 11, 1983, won the lead actor Oscar for “Gandhi.” (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

1 / 2 Portraying a legend (Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Jamie Foxx, Feb. 27, 2005, won the lead actor Oscar for “Ray.” (Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Oo la la .. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Emma Stone, pictured on the red carpet Feb. 26, 2017, won the lead actress Oscar for “La La Land.” (Richard Shotwell / AP)

1 / 2 Four score and ... (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Daniel Day-Lewis, Feb. 24, 2013, won the lead actor Oscar for “Lincoln.” (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 What’s old is new again (Associated Press) 2 / 2 Rita Moreno, April 9, 1962, won the supporting actress Oscar for “West Side Story.” (Associated Press)

1 / 2 Oscar is talking to him (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 2 / 2 Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, March 23, 2003, won the original screenplay directing Oscar for “Talk to Her.” (Mark J. Terrill/AP

)

1 / 2 Having a ball (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Halle Berry, March 24, 2002, won the lead actress Oscar for “Monster’s Ball.” (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Feeding off of Oscar (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Bong Joon Ho, Feb. 9, 2020, won the directing, best picture and original screenplay Oscars for “Parasite,” which also won for international feature. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Winning for a logjam (Reed Saxon / Associated Press) 2 / 2 Benicio Del Toro, March 25, 2001, won the supporting actor Oscar for “Traffic.” (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

1 / 2 Paper leads to gold (Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Tatum O’Neal, April 2, 1974, won the supporting actress Oscar for “Paper Moon.” (Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 A novel turn for this lead actor (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press) 2 / 2 Philip Seymour Hoffman, March 5, 2006, won the lead actor Oscar for “Capote.” (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

1 / 2 A dream come true (Danny Moloshok/AP) 2 / 2 Jennifer Hudson, Feb. 25, 2007, won the supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls.” (Danny Moloshok/AP)

1 / 2 The trailblazer (Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Sidney Poitier, April 13, 1964, won the lead actor Oscar for “Lilies of the Field. (Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 It did not take 12 years to win this

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Lupita Nyong’o, March 2, 2014, holds her Oscar for performance by an actress in a supporting role for “12 Years a Slave.”



(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Singer, Oscar winner and lunar lover (Lennox McLendon / AP) 2 / 2 Cher, April 11, 1988, who won the lead actress Oscar for “Moonstruck,” and Michael Douglas, right, pose with their Oscar statuettes backstage at the 60th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Lennox McLendon / AP)

1 / 2 Having his pi and eating it too. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Ang Lee, Feb. 24, 2013, won the directing Oscar for “Life of Pi.” (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 This actor trained to hold Oscar. (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Denzel Washington, March 24, 2002, won the lead actor Oscar for “Training Day.” (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 This lead actress was fighting for the little guy — not Oscar.

(AMPAS) 2 / 2 Julia Roberts, March 25, 2001, won the lead actress Oscar for “Erin Brockovich.”

(AMPAS)

1 / 2 They like her (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Sally Field, with her Oscar for best actress, April 20, 1985, won the lead actress Oscar for “Places in the Heart.” (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)