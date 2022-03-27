After invite mess, ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler makes her Oscars debut

“West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler looked oh so pretty on the Oscars red carpet after finally receiving a ticket to Hollywood’s biggest night.

The rising movie star — who was finally invited to attend the ceremony as a presenter after revealing she didn’t have a ticket to the show — made her Oscars debut Sunday in an elegant, black Dior gown.

Earlier this month, Zegler confirmed via Instagram that she did not receive an invitation to the ceremony, despite playing the female lead, María, in best picture nominee “West Side Story.” After a swift backlash, the academy quickly rectified the situation by tapping the 20-year-old actor to present during the telecast.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, last-minute arrangements were made for Zegler — who has been filming Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” in London — to attend Sunday’s event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In February, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” received seven Oscar nominations — for director, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound, supporting actress and best picture.

Broadway star Ariana DeBose is favored to win the supporting actress prize for her acclaimed turn as Anita — the same role that landed Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962. In a full-circle moment, DeBose and Moreno also hit the Oscars red carpet together ahead of the show.