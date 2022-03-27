What the heck just happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars?

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards Sunday after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the award for documentary feature.

The “King Richard” star unexpectedly rushed the stage and struck Rock after the comic made a quip about Smith’s wife and the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” — apparently making a connection to actor Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle. Pinkett Smith — who has been open about her struggles with hair loss due to a condition called alopecia — did not laugh at Rock’s remark.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” a stunned Rock said after Smith rose from his seat to strike him.

Advertisement

“Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth!” Smith shouted at Rock after returning to the audience.

“Wow, dude,” Rock said. “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth,” Smith repeated.

“I’m going to, OK?” Rock said.

According to a tweet from Variety Executive Editor Ramin Setoodeh, what unfolded between Rock and Smith was not planned and did not happen in rehearsals the day prior. Setoodeh also reported that Smith’s publicist spoke with him during commercial breaks — as did Oscars producer Will Packer.